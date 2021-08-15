$0.79 EPS Expected for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 690%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookfield Asset Management.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

BAM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. 2,094,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.