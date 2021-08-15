Zen Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,194.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $732,115.16 and approximately $8,194.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

