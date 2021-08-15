Zacks: Analysts Expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03).

AXDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 227,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,260. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.60.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $186,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 589,724 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 281,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.