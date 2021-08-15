Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Announce $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to post earnings per share of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Best Buy posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $9.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 122.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $76,841,000 after acquiring an additional 367,500 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 26.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,225 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.78. 2,280,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,875. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

