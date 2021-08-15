DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DD traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.08. 1,639,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,855. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

