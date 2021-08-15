TFC Financial Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

TFC Financial Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.3% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,194. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.