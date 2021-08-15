TFC Financial Management Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 140.3% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 84,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 101.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 62.4% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 11.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.26. 1,371,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,306. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.19. The stock has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $315.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

