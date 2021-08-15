Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 89.4% in July

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,637. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

