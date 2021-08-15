Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a growth of 363.8% from the July 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 514,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,017. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
