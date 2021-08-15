Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 909 Shares of iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,375,000.

Shares of IBHA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.16. iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

