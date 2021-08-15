Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 51.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7,591.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 422.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter.

IBDO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 127,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,304. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05.

