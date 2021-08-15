Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of TFC Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.32. 330,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

