$165.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will announce sales of $165.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.30 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $114.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $632.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.99 million to $634.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $844.21 million, with estimates ranging from $800.90 million to $870.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 901,787 shares of company stock worth $87,328,443. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cloudflare by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $121.75. 1,724,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,972. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $127.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.11.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.