EUNO (EUNO) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $14.34 million and $4,844.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,286,841,523 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

