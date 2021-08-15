We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 81,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 52,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. 6,751,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

