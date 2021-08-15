Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,331 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

PXD traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.60. 1,149,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,210. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.