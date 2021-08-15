Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Takes $5.54 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,760 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.62. 1,981,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,842. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

