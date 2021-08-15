Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,695 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for about 2.1% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in American International Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, lifted their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.61. 4,672,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

