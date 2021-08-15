Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,880,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.62. The firm has a market cap of $463.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

