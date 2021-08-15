America First Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.6% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.25. 5,880,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

