Head to Head Survey: Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Gold Fields’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -5.50 Gold Fields $3.89 billion 2.00 $723.00 million $1.00 8.79

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Fields, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fury Gold Mines and Gold Fields, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gold Fields 0 3 1 0 2.25

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 172.88%. Gold Fields has a consensus price target of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 38.41%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Risk and Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Fields has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Fields beats Fury Gold Mines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

