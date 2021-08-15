Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 6,850 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for about 2.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 72.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,905. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.