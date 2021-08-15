Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.61 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $215,570.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00130081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00154198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,189.61 or 0.99875775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00875898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.75 or 0.07057213 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

