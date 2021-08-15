Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Purchases 3,910 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 22.2% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $152.35. 184,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.