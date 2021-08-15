Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,440 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.08. 1,733,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.07. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

