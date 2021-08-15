USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $921,000 Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,935 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $364,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120,120 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. 4,956,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

