Analysts Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.73. B&G Foods reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 532,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,495. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.