Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,086,594.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $387,398.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,288 shares of company stock worth $27,907,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in Coupa Software by 22.7% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Coupa Software by 37.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 339.1% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,878. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.