Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,086,594.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $387,398.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,288 shares of company stock worth $27,907,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in Coupa Software by 22.7% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Coupa Software by 37.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 339.1% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,878. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

