$301.10 Million in Sales Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce $301.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $287.20 million to $315.00 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $313.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.46. 199,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.73. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,738,000 after purchasing an additional 235,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

