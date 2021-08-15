Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Raised by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $229.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.98. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

