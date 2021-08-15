USA Financial Portformulas Corp Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10,027.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,396,000 after purchasing an additional 247,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.18. 1,908,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.57. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

