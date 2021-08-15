USA Financial Portformulas Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 638.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after buying an additional 227,887 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 11.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Summit X LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 7.8% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $62.49. 3,286,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,668,351. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

