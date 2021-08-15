DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRK traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. DATATRAK International has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 million, a P/E ratio of -221.43 and a beta of 1.29.
About DATATRAK International
