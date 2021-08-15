DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRK traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. DATATRAK International has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 million, a P/E ratio of -221.43 and a beta of 1.29.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries.

