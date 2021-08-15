Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Up 526.5% in July

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 526.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.0 days.

OTCMKTS PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

About Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.