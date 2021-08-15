Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Up 526.5% in July

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 526.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.0 days.
OTCMKTS PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.
About Compagnie Plastic Omnium
