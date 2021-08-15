First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Up 563.6% in July

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 563.6% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 695,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 231,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FPL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.78. 30,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund and trust. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

