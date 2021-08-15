Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $17,257,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.12. The company had a trading volume of 787,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

