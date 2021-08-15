USA Financial Portformulas Corp Cuts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Pentair accounts for about 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,749,000 after acquiring an additional 741,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pentair by 121.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after buying an additional 261,154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pentair by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,086,000 after buying an additional 207,432 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pentair by 31.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after buying an additional 179,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,616. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.96.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

