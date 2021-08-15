Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Reduced by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $3,679,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $1,987,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.