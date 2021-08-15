Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $656.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report sales of $656.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.16 million to $663.39 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $807.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NYSE BKD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 749,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.81. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 48,923 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,336.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,469,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 1,367,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

