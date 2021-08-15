Zacks: Analysts Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post $327.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.55 million and the highest is $330.45 million. Trex reported sales of $231.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $107.61. 471,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10. Trex has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Trex by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Trex by 192.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after buying an additional 849,073 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Trex by 279.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 531,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Trex by 30.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,831,000 after purchasing an additional 287,484 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

