Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $138,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $447.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

