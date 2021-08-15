BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce sales of $490.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.00 million to $491.80 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $455.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $6,086,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,149,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 182,055 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after buying an additional 1,779,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

