Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 22.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Masimo by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in Masimo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

MASI traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,459. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.33. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

