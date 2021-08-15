Unigestion Holding SA Sells 64,414 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,414 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 138,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 16,666.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 113.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,126 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.84. 4,672,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,481,456. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $400,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,528. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

