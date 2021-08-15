London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 63,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,921. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

