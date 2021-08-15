Wade Financial Advisory Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 489.0% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 411,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.42. 14,048,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,125,652. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

