Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.89. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

