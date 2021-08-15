Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 17,010 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 309.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,513 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,465,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $637.31. The company had a trading volume of 911,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,582. The company has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $593.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

