The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Increased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 670,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,396 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 1.7% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $47,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 8,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

