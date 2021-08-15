HUSD (HUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $387.06 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. HUSD has a market capitalization of $495.78 million and approximately $387.06 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.82 or 0.00861193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00105204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044307 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 495,778,053 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.